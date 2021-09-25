Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,498 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of Corning worth $92,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 102,938 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

GLW stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

