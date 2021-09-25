COTI Reaches Market Cap of $497.41 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. COTI has a total market cap of $497.41 million and $664.95 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00105874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00141486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,697.30 or 0.99943947 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.94 or 0.06708462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.48 or 0.00761880 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

