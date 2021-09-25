COVA Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $524,613.62 and $19,639.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00057670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00129092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043383 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

