Covalent Price Reaches $0.92 on Top Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Covalent has a market cap of $45.79 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covalent has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002165 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00105054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00137305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,448.42 or 0.99702734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.58 or 0.06728307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.00754862 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

