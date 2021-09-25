Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $2.22 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 45.2% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00005187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $216,587.00 worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,705.79 or 0.99940792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00092439 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00052487 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006822 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.35 or 0.00571836 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

