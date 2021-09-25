Credits Price Reaches $0.0309 on Top Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $6.90 million and $45,272.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Credits has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

