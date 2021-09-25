Critical Review: Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JinkoSolar and Netlist’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $5.38 billion 0.37 $35.31 million $3.28 12.91 Netlist $47.23 million 29.88 -$7.27 million ($0.04) -156.25

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 0.43% 2.98% 0.76% Netlist 19.67% 202.56% 47.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JinkoSolar and Netlist, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 3 0 0 1.75 Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.31%. Netlist has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Netlist is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Volatility & Risk

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Netlist beats JinkoSolar on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

