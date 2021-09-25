Critical Survey: Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) vs. Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Southern First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $652.31 million 2.64 $111.51 million $0.90 15.54 Southern First Bancshares $122.17 million 3.34 $18.33 million $2.34 22.04

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 25.44% 7.59% 0.91% Southern First Bancshares 27.10% 13.43% 1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hope Bancorp and Southern First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Southern First Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 42.82%. Southern First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Hope Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services. The Mortgage Banking segment gives mortgage loan origination services for loans that will be sold in the secondary market to investors. The Corporate segment involves in the compensation and benefits for certain member of management and interest in parent company debt. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.