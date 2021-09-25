Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRDA shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 8,840 ($115.50) on Friday. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,358 ($122.26). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,836.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,533.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The company has a market cap of £12.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In other Croda International news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total transaction of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76). Insiders purchased 6 shares of company stock worth $51,384 in the last 90 days.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.