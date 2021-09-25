CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Down 25.3% This Week

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for $16.94 or 0.00040163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $15.00 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00068373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00102885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,348.15 or 1.00426432 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.52 or 0.06712432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.73 or 0.00758215 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,578 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

