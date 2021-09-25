CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $547,666.35 and $956.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00153414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.14 or 0.00498301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00017089 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00041372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

