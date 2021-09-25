CryptoTask (CTASK) Trading 49.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. CryptoTask has a market cap of $741,748.78 and approximately $25,552.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded 49.9% lower against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00070915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00107287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00143404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,392.67 or 1.00158978 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.27 or 0.06838153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.07 or 0.00768015 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

