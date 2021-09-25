CUE Protocol (CUE) Market Capitalization Reaches $318,220.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.78 or 0.00097686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $318,220.00 and approximately $2,699.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00070172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00107233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00141577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,684.54 or 0.99806385 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.48 or 0.06805373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.35 or 0.00770099 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.