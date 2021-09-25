CUTcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $24.74 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $24.74 million and $24.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00161928 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.41 or 0.00513533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00017811 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00041111 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 150,653,266 coins and its circulating supply is 146,653,266 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

