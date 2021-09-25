CVCoin (CVN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $174,673.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.06 or 0.00030759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $161.71 million and approximately $174,673.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00105700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00140121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,510.82 or 1.00114065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.97 or 0.06749421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.85 or 0.00757973 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

