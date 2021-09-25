CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Down 30.1% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00045600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.00356541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00094116 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,550.85 or 1.00063213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

