Cypress Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,625 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,680,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659,355. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

