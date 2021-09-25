Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $11.78 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 1.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after buying an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after buying an additional 2,073,897 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,584,000 after buying an additional 1,558,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,273,000 after buying an additional 790,364 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,029,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,172,000 after buying an additional 551,824 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.