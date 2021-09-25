Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) versus Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concentrix and Cypress Environmental Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.87 $164.81 million $5.89 28.64 Cypress Environmental Partners $206.00 million 0.09 -$1.41 million ($0.01) -149.00

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Cypress Environmental Partners. Cypress Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Concentrix and Cypress Environmental Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concentrix currently has a consensus price target of $148.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.96%. Given Concentrix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and Cypress Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix N/A N/A N/A Cypress Environmental Partners -3.34% -5,487.48% -4.24%

Summary

Concentrix beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment provides inspection and integrity services on a variety of infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems and distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment provides midstream services including hydrostatic testing services and chemical cleaning related to newly-constructed and existing pipelines and related infrastructure. The Water & Environmental Services segment owns and operates Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. The company was founded by Peter C. Boylan III and Charles C. Stephenson Jr. in March 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

