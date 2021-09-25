CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.58 Million

Equities analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce sales of $291.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.70 million and the highest is $295.19 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $262.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of CONE opened at $74.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,865.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $82.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

