Dai Market Cap Achieves $6.31 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $6.31 billion and approximately $390.21 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00057202 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00130244 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011982 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00043252 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00153754 BTC.
Dai Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “
Buying and Selling Dai
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.
