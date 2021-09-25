DAO Maker Hits Market Cap of $90.70 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00005847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $90.70 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00067798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00102729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00131687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,271.81 or 1.00380946 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.52 or 0.06723879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002521 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

