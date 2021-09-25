Dash Price Hits $167.80 on Top Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Dash has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $167.80 or 0.00392276 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $349.11 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002357 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.16 or 0.00972902 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,346,092 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

