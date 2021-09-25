Datamine FLUX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,052.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $189,776.65 and approximately $5,052.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00070222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00107361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00141851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,733.90 or 0.99942992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.75 or 0.06772363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.63 or 0.00768581 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 708,047 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

