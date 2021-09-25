Datamine Trading Down 12.6% This Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $356,847.61 and approximately $11,217.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datamine has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.18 or 0.00701478 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001187 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.59 or 0.01168240 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,921,935 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

