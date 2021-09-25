Datum Price Down 22% Over Last 7 Days (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Datum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $17,415.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datum has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00055159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00124821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043280 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

