DAV Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00355339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00093241 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,696.10 or 0.99929028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

