Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

