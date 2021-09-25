DecentBet Hits Market Cap of $463,471.45 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $463,471.45 and $86.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00057202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00130244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011982 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00043252 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

