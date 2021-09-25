Decentraland Price Tops $0.69 (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.25 billion and $73.19 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00121873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043310 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,065,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,347,043 coins. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.