Deeper Network (DPR) One Day Volume Hits $3.58 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $90.34 million and $3.58 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00073630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00108464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00148230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,892.67 or 1.00326000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.99 or 0.06813481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.81 or 0.00780773 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

