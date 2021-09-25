DEEPSPACE (DPS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,105.00

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $1.34 million and $7,105.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00106033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00142478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,687.94 or 1.00171866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.32 or 0.06726127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.00764886 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,713,181 coins and its circulating supply is 49,332,544 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

