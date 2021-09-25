DeGate Price Reaches $0.25 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $18.98 million and $37,784.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00103358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00134262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,439.69 or 1.00244638 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.77 or 0.06726566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.93 or 0.00762771 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.