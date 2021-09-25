DEJAVE (DJV) Hits Market Capitalization of $440,494.40

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $440,494.40 and $98.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $167.17 or 0.00393276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

