Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.86 Million

Analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce sales of $124.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.30 million and the highest is $126.20 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $120.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $528.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.40 million to $530.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $548.68 million, with estimates ranging from $539.30 million to $557.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%.

TACO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 53.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,114,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 49,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

