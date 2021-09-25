Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.86 Million

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

Analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce sales of $124.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.30 million and the highest is $126.20 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $120.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $528.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.40 million to $530.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $548.68 million, with estimates ranging from $539.30 million to $557.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%.

TACO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 53.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,114,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 49,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.