Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 5,997.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,655 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Delek US worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

DK stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

