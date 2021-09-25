Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.75% of Delek US worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 22.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

DK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.44. 814,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.