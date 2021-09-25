DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.51 or 0.00719460 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001212 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.47 or 0.01159230 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.