Dent (DENT) Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Dent coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $396.64 million and approximately $61.37 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00125925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

