DePay (DEPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $3.31 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00003711 BTC on major exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $45,461.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00106843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00140651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,608.16 or 0.99774595 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.72 or 0.06764462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.35 or 0.00761860 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

