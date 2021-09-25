Depth Token (DEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.72 Million

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Depth Token has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $74,148.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00056660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00126061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043097 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Depth Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.