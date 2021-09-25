Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DWVYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $51.62 on Friday. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

