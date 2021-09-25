Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 7,414 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of Fortinet worth $79,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Fortinet by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 68,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,446,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $311.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 100.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.30.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.