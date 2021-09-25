Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.39% of Qorvo worth $85,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Qorvo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock opened at $174.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.56 and a 200 day moving average of $184.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.08 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.