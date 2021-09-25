Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 289,646 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of Marvell Technology worth $91,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of -132.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

