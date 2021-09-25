Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.43% of NetApp worth $79,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $37,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $93.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.