Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,443,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 817,773 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.46% of KeyCorp worth $91,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

NYSE:KEY opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

