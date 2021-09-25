Deutsche Bank AG Has $73.23 Million Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.16% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $73,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 258,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

NYSE BHVN opened at $133.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.56. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $139.66.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

