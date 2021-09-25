Deutsche Bank AG Has $76.13 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,237 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.37% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $76,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $147.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.44 and its 200-day moving average is $170.60. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.