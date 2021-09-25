Deutsche Bank AG Has $79.85 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,018,343 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.41% of Citizens Financial Group worth $79,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,961.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,229,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

